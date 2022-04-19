Costco Just Added a Beloved Gardening Kit to Its Website

Odds are you've either seen or heard of Lettuce Grow's Farmstand before, since the gardening kit has been beloved by influencers and celebrities alike. (In fact, the company was founded by actress Zooey Deschanel.) And there's a reason why so many people love this kit – it's a self-watering, self-fertilizing system that allows you to easily grow your own food at home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Now, Lettuce Grow's Farmstand is available at Costco. On the brand's website, under new arrivals, we spotted the gardening kit priced at $549.99. This particular outdoor version allows you to grow 24 produce items using 95% less water. There is also a Lettuce Grow app that provides gardening tips.

In addition to the Farmstand itself, this product comes with a water pump, power cord, grow cups, and a timer. There is also enough plant food for two growing periods, which can be delivered seasonally. In terms of utensils, the item also comes with a pH testing kit, pH Down (a chemical that lowers your water's pH to contribute to its health), stir stick, and scoops. As for seeds, you get two bundles (which are delivered seasonally) of non-GMO seedlings — including fruits, vegetables, greens, and herbs — that were pre-grown for three weeks so your garden can get a head start.

Advertisement

Basically, the Farmstand contains everything you could possibly need to grow your own food.

Again, Costco is selling this gardening kit for $549.99, but we'd like to mention that this is a limited-time offer that ends on May 8 or while supplies last. However, if you miss the deadline or simply can't find the Farmstand at your local Costco, Lettuce Grow sells it for $549. The brand also has versions for 12, 18, 30, and 36 plants that can be grown indoors or outdoors.