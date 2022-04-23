Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party.

Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share that each can comes with 240 tea bags at $13.99 a tin. That comes out to just $0.05 a tea bag plus the tin itself, which is primed for repurposing once you've worked your way through its contents.

The striking canister is rose pink and features a vintage round shape that's festooned with Victorian teaware illustrations. It's also embellished with gold trimming, embossing, and Forget-Me-Not floral details which are a symbol of love and remembrance. As such, the tin design pays homage to the theme of Victorian sentimentality and giving.

Many users in the comments section of @costcobuys's post agree that it's the container that really sets this tea apart. "I don't really like tea, but would buy it for the canister!" one shares. "They outdid themselves with the packaging," adds another. Now that's the power of good merchandising!

The same brand, New English Teas, offers the tea in a mint green tin as well, though Costco isn't carrying that color at this time. This color can be found on Amazon and World Market, albeit at double Costco's price.

While the can is clearly the star of the show here, the tea itself has gotten some love in @costcobuys's comments, with one user claiming, "It's really good tea!" English breakfast tea is a crowd-pleasing, full-bodied aromatic black tea that's often served with a splash of milk.

This tea situation from Costco is so enticing, even coffee drinkers might just switch over to their herbal rival. And if you haven't already, consider getting a Costco membership here.

