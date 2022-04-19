This New $2 IKEA Item Will Make Your Closet Smell SO Good

We've all been there. When our closets have accumulated one too many pieces of dirty laundry or smelly shoes, they can take on an unpleasant musty scent. Though a cleaning can certainly help, it might not get rid of that scent altogether. That's when IKEA's new $1.49 scented hangers come in handy.

The Swedish furniture chain recently released a collection of five different scented hangers, but they all immediately sold out. Now, four of those hangers are back in stock: Jämlik (vanilla), Hedersam (fresh grass), Adlad (Scandinavian woods), and Störtskön (berries). The last one that hasn't been restocked yet is called Jämnmod and it smells like sweet pea.

Each hanger contains six individual scented squares. This allows you to secure the entire hanger onto a clothing rail or hang each square on different hangers dedicated to specific items. While the scented hanger was specifically designed for clothing closets, it can also be placed or hung throughout other rooms in the home.

Each hanger has a colored side — light beige, light green, white, red, and purple — that corresponds to its scent, and features FSC (aka Forest Stewardship Council) paper. The other side of the scented hanger is made with 100% colorless recycled paper.

If you're interested in purchasing IKEA's scented hangers, we recommend you order them ASAP before they sell out again. However, you can also find scented hangers on Amazon and at Walmart.