Whether you enjoy baking treats from scratch or prefer ready-made shortcuts, you've probably used your fair share of Nestlé Toll House products. The company, after all, knows a thing or two about creating delicious baking ingredients. So, when we discovered the brand is releasing stuffed cookie doughs, we had to share the news.

According to the company's Instagram page, "each pack contains four ready-to-bake, jumbo bakery-style cookies stuffed with decadent fillings." (For context, one jumbo cookie is about three times bigger than the brand's regular versions.) There will also be two flavors: chocolate chip with fudge filling and double chocolate chip with salted caramel filling.

Unsurprisingly, cookie fans on social media were drooling over the product. "Love this idea! They both sound great," said one user on Instagram. "Need these in my life," commented another person. We couldn't agree more.

Both varieties of stuffed cookie doughs are slated to hit stores nationwide this July. To stay updated, be sure to follow Nestlé Toll House on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

How to make stuffed cookies:

If you can't wait until July for the new stuffed cookies, you'll be happy to know that they're easy to make at home.

All you need to do is flatten one tablespoon of cookie dough, then add your filing of choice. Add another tablespoon (or so) of cookie dough on top, then seal the edges by rolling everything into a ball. Don't worry about making it perfect. The ultimate goal is to fully encase the filling in cookie dough to ensure it doesn't sneak out during baking.

Now, as far as filling goes, there are plenty of tasty options to choose from. Some ideas include:

Frozen chunks of Nutella or peanut butter

Mini marshmallows, chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs

Oreos

Scoops of cream cheese

Happy baking!