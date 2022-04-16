People Are Loving This New Trader Joe's Cake

If you're in the mood to treat yourself, you'll want to head to Trader Joe's soon. The cult-favorite grocery store is now offering tres leches cake, which has caused quite the stir on Instagram.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For those unfamiliar with tres leches cake, it's a traditional Latin American dessert. It consists of a "light, airy sponge cake that's been soaked with a mix of three kinds of milk: heavy cream, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk," according to the Trader Joe's website. ("Tres leches" means "three milks" in Spanish, BTW.) The cake is also topped with whipped cream.

Advertisement

In other words, it's downright delicious. What's more, the Trader Joe's version is found in the frozen section, so it can be saved for a later date. When you're ready to dig in, let the cake thaw at room temperature for a few hours or overnight in your refrigerator, then enjoy it cold.

"Just ate some today in the employee break room. It's to die for," said an Instagram user, who works at Trader Joe's. Another shopper described it as "luscious" and "moist," which is music to our ears. No one likes a dry and crumbly cake, after all.

Advertisement

If you're interested in trying the treat, be sure to visit your local Trader Joe's soon. The item is available for a limited time and costs $7.99.

How to serve tres leches cake:

The fluffy sponge cake tastes amazing as is. However, it's commonly served with a generous sprinkling of ground cinnamon or sliced berries. Strawberries are a popular choice, but you can also use raspberries or blueberries.

Some people enjoy the following toppings as well:

Shredded coconut

Chopped mango

Canned or fresh peaches

Sliced kiwi

Chocolate shavings

Personally, we'd love to try this cake with macerated strawberries and extra whipped cream. Yum!