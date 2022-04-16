LEGO's New Succulents Are Perfect for People Who Lack a Green Thumb

If you've had trouble keeping succulents alive, LEGO created the perfect "plant" for you. According to DesignTAXI, the brand will soon add two new products to its Botanical Collection, one of which is a 771-piece building kit featuring nine different colorful succulents.

On May 1, and available now for preorder, LEGO will launch the Succulents and 608-piece Orchid building kits, which each cost $49.99. If bouquets aren't your style, this could serve as an ideal Mother's Day gift for all the maternal figures out there who prefer faux plants over real ones.

Each individual succulent also comes in its very own "pot," so you can rearrange them to your heart's content. Plus, it's not just for kids — LEGO aims to have these products serve as mindful activities for busy adults who need time to wind down.

