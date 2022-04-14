Therabody's New Face Massager Helps With Headaches and Jaw Tension

Massage gun brand Therabody has outdone itself with a new device designed specifically for your face called the TheraFace Pro. The $399 gadget contains eight tools that help with headaches, jaw pain, and even your skincare routine.

Using TheraFace's percussive flat and cone attachments, you can massage your jaw muscles to relieve tension. The microcurrent and LED light ring (featuring red, blue, and infrared light) add-ons tighten skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. To help with headaches, you can use the device's micro-point and percussive flat accessories. There's even a cold ring attachment that reduces under-eye puffiness, and a hot ring feature that targets tension and pain — both are sold separately for $99.

Oh, and there's also a cleansing ring that allows you to deeply cleanse your face. This device truly does it all.

In addition to using the accessories separately, you can also combine the percussive attachments with the LED light therapy and cold ring. This lets you to do two treatments at once, helping with discomfort while rejuvenating the skin and improving circulation.

Over a 12-week period, a study featuring 35 consumers found that 94% of TheraFace users reported their skin looking healthier overall. In terms of wrinkles and "unhealthy-looking" skin, 89% saw improvements. The same percentage felt their skin was more rejuvenated and glowy.

For $399 and free shipping, you can purchase the TheraFace Pro here. For an additional $99, you can also get the TheraFace Hot and Cold Rings.