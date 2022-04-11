This House Has a Straight-up Strange Airplane Feature

If there's anything the real estate world has taught us, it's that homeowners will go to great lengths to showcase their interests. For example, in Florida, there's a house with a life-size Hogwarts Express train. (That's the school train in the ​Harry Potter​ series, for you muggles out there.) Meanwhile, in Houston, there's a townhouse designed to look like sets from the TV show ​Friends​.

But as it turns out, such interests don't stop at fandoms and franchises. In a recent Instagram post, @zillowgonewild shared a $589,000 Memphis, Tennessee house on Zillow that has actual seats from a Delta airplane. There are even aircraft trolleys (i.e., service carts used to serve food), along with "Sky Priority" signs, which look like they were displayed in an airport.

The items appear to be located in the living room area, so it's clear that the homeowner wanted to showcase the equipment. And, as you can imagine, folks on Instagram were perplexed. "There's just so many questions about how this feature came to be," said one user on the Instagram post. "Can I buy this house using SkyMiles?" joked another person.

Naturally, several users were able to provide possible explanations for the unconventional decor. "Delta hub airports have a warehouse where they store the old carts and furnishings. There's a sale the employees can go to every couple of years," commented one person. Another user pointed out that the homeowner might simply be a pilot or an aviation lover, which would make a lot of sense.

To make the situation even more intriguing, the home's Zillow listing totally glosses over the fact that there's an actual airplane setup in the living room. That said, we can't help but wonder if the homeowner will keep the Delta setup or pass them onto the next person.