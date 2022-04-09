Aldi's New Cheeses Are Spring Charcuterie Board Essentials

Aldi might very well be the best place to buy seasonal cheeses. Case in point: Last winter, the supermarket released tree-shaped gouda cheese bites for the winter holidays. Come March, Aldi dropped six festive cheeses for St. Patrick's Day, including a green sage derby version. And now, the store is offering three gourmet cheeses in celebration of spring.

Two of the products are Wensleydale cheese, a type of mild cheese that originated in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire. One is yellow, shaped like a chick, and flavored with lemon and honey. The other is pink, shaped like an egg, and infused with raspberry and white chocolate. Too cute.

The third cheese is an aged English cheddar, which is described as a "smooth creamy cheese with a distinct bite." It's also shaped like an egg, but boasts a classic white color. Needless to say, these cheeses would be right at home in a spring or Easter charcuterie board.

Each cheese is priced at just $3.99. But of course, like all seasonal Aldi products, they won't be around forever. You can find them in the refrigerated section of your local Aldi store.

Spring cheese board ideas:

Once you've picked up your spring cheeses at Aldi, it's time to set up your charcuterie board. Not sure where to start? Consider including the following ingredients:

Candied lemons

Oranges

Strawberries

Grapes

Sliced radishes

Sliced cucumbers

Fig jam

Fresh herbs

Green olives

Edamame

Dried apricots

Fresh edible flowers

The trick is to choose foods that have bright or pastel colors in warmer tones. Think: pinks, reds, oranges, yellows, and whites. Adding splashes of green in the form of fresh herbs or vegetables will also amplify those spring vibes.

From there, you can add the cheese board staples, like cold cuts, crackers, nuts, and sliced baguettes. Happy spring!