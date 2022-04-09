Trader Joe's Fans Are Going Bananas Over This Sweet Treat

There's a lot to love about bananas. They're filling, delicious, and packed with essential nutrients. Bananas are also super versatile, as they can be prepared in myriad ways. We're especially big fans of fried bananas — so we couldn't help but drool when we discovered the latest treat at Trader Joe's.

According to the store's "What's New" page, Thai banana fritters are now available in the freezer section. They're essentially sliced Namwa bananas that have been coated in a batter made of coconut milk, shredded coconut milk, rice flour, and sesame seeds. (Namwa bananas, BTW, are native to Thailand.)

From there, the bananas are fried to perfection, "resulting in a sensational snack or decadent dessert that has an ultra-crispy outside and creamy, gooey center." We'll take 10, please.

To top it off, the Trader Joe's banana fritters are vegan and gluten-free, so they're ideal for various dietary restrictions. They can also be heated in the oven or air fryer, depending on your preference.

It's unclear if this is a seasonal item or a permanent addition to the store's lineup. So, if you're interested in the product, be sure to visit the freezer aisle of your local Trader Joe's soon. One package contains five fritters and costs $3.79.

How to serve Trader Joe's Thai banana fritters:

Although these fritters taste excellent on their own, you can also pair them with different ingredients. Trader Joe's suggests serving the treat with vanilla ice cream, a sweet combo that Reddit users are currently loving.

Whether or not you eat them with ice cream, these banana fritters will also work well with the following toppings:

Honey



Caramel sauce

Shredded coconut

Coconut whipped cream

Powdered sugar

Chocolate sauce

Jam or jelly

Peanut butter

Another option is to serve the fritters with Greek yogurt instead of ice cream. How's that for a mouthwatering snack?