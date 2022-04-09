This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.

This isn't just any cake, though. According to the product packaging, it features "layers of dark chocolate cake filled with white and milk chocolate mousse, enrobed in chocolate and finished with white chocolate stripes and curls." It's also produced by Junior's Cheesecake, a brand known for its cheesecakes and desserts.

That being said, the arrival of this seasonal treat has caused quite a stir among shoppers. "So excited it's back again!" said one user on @costco_doesitagain's Instagram post about the cake. "We got this and it's a 10 [out of] 10 for sure," said another person. The cake also appears to return to Costco every spring, so it's clearly been a hit with customers.

Plus, like most Costco products, the cake is a steal. It costs $16.59, almost half the price of Junior's Easter egg cheesecake, which is available for $38.95. (Granted, the actual ingredients are different, but they're similar in terms of seasonal aesthetics.)

If you're interested in trying the Junior's Chocolate Dream Easter egg layer cake, be sure to visit your local warehouse soon. As a holiday item, it will be available for a limited time before it retires for the year.

Other spring products at Costco:

In addition to the festive egg-shaped cake, the warehouse is offering a blueberry lemon goat cheese by Montchevre. According to @costco_doesitagain, it's "hand-rolled in blueberries and infused with lemon zest." In other words, it's the ultimate spring cheese board item.

The product, which is available in packs of two, is sold at warehouses in the following areas:

Dallas and Plano, Texas

Northwest

Bay Area

Midwest

Southeast

Northeast

Happy spring!