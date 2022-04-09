This New IKEA Mirror Is a Bargain Anthropologie Dupe

If you've had your eye on Anthropologie's Primrose Mirror, but shied away because of the price ($548 to $1,598), there are plenty of affordable dupes out there. To add to that list, IKEA just released the Råmebo Mirror, which has a similar gold, vintage-style look.

Priced at $129.99 and $199.99, Råmebo is significantly cheaper than Anthropologie's Primrose. It comes with a gold frame that features easily removable ornaments that give the piece an antique flair. Plus, there are two versions: the longer one measures 29 1/2 inches by 66 1/8 inches, while the shorter piece is 24 3/4 inches by 35 3/8 inches.

We especially love that the mirror's decorative ornaments can be removed, just in case your preferred decor style changes.

Here's a side-by-side showing the Anthropologie mirror on the left and IKEA's mirror on the right:

The resemblance is definitely there, but we prefer IKEA's price.