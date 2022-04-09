This New IKEA Mirror Is a Bargain Anthropologie Dupe

By Anna Gragert April 9, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you've had your eye on Anthropologie's Primrose Mirror, but shied away because of the price ($548 to $1,598), there are plenty of affordable dupes out there. To add to that list, IKEA just released the Råmebo Mirror, which has a similar gold, vintage-style look.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Priced at $129.99 and $199.99, Råmebo is significantly cheaper than Anthropologie's Primrose. It comes with a gold frame that features easily removable ornaments that give the piece an antique flair. Plus, there are two versions: the longer one measures 29 1/2 inches by 66 1/8 inches, while the shorter piece is 24 3/4 inches by 35 3/8 inches.

Advertisement

We especially love that the mirror's decorative ornaments can be removed, just in case your preferred decor style changes.

Here's a side-by-side showing the Anthropologie mirror on the left and IKEA's mirror on the right:

The resemblance is definitely there, but we prefer IKEA's price.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy