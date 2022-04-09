This Re-Released French Costco Bread Is All About the Cheese

When it comes to bread and cheese, you can't go wrong, so why not combine the two together? Costco did just that with the re-released Tipiak Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Made in France, the item presents various cheeses, garlic, and herbs in between pieces of pre-cut bread that can individually be pulled out for your enjoyment.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram user @costcobuys, the product costs $10.79 and contains two pull-apart loaves. To prepare the bread, all you have to do is bake it in the oven for 15 to 16 minutes. This makes it a perfect appetizer for a small gathering, and the best part is that you don't actually have to prepare it!

"This bread is filled with garlic & herbs and is just so cheesy … I'm obsessed!" writes @costcobuys. However, several commenters have noted that this cheese bread did not live up to their expectations. "I've had it. I love cheese. I love bread. But this was just 'meh,'" said one user.

Advertisement

With these comments in mind, if you do end up purchasing this pull-apart bread, perhaps you should add extra cheese, garlic, and herbs for more flavor.

How to make your own pull-apart cheese bread at home:

If you aren't interested in Costco's version, or simply can't find the product at your local store, you can easily make this bread at home. The Modern Proper, for instance, has a Pull-Apart Cheese Bread recipe that features triple cheddar and mozzarella cheese. For an even easier recipe, Family Fresh Meals has Easy Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread that utilizes refrigerated biscuit dough.