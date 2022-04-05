Bolé Road's New West Elm Line Celebrates Ethiopian Artistry

Founded by New York-based, Ethiopia-born designer Hana Getachew, Bolé Road Textiles pays homage to a love of handwoven Ethiopian fabrics. In fact, the brand was named after a main street, Bolé Road, in the neighborhood where Getachew's family lived before moving to North America.

Now, the Bolé Road creator is bringing her love of Ethiopian textiles to the masses in a fresh African coast-inspired collaboration with West Elm. The line includes pillows and bed runners handwoven by 30 Ethiopian artists, with colors that celebrate the country's horizons and landscapes.

"This collaboration means that homes around the country will have Ethiopian-made pieces in them," Getachew says in a statement. "It's why I do what I do: to share Ethiopian artistry and craft with the world."

You can shop the Bolé Road x West Elm collection exclusively on westelm.com, and below!

