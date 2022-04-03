This Sweet Target Treat Will Complete Your Easter Spread

Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Once upon a time, festive cookie kits were associated with gingerbread houses and the winter holidays. But in recent years, retailers have been releasing holiday cookie kits for other seasons — and we're loving it. For example, Target is offering Easter cookie decorating kits, just in time for spring.

The kits are by Favorite Day, one of Target's in-store brands. The collection includes not one ... not two ... but ​five​ adorable Easter kits. This includes a classic sugar cookie version featuring eggs and bunnies, as well as a tie-dye Easter egg sugar cookie kit.

There are also three cookie house kits, which are exceptionally unique. The trio includes a standard Easter-themed house, a bunny ears house (i.e., a house with actual bunny ears), and a chicken coop. How cute is that?

In true Target fashion, the kits are also super affordable. They cost between $3.99 to $10.99, depending on the product. It's a pretty sweet deal, considering each kit is both a dessert and spring activity.

Happy Easter!

Tips for using cookie decorating kits:

Although cookie kits can be a lot of fun, they often include icing that's difficult to use. Specifically, the icing can be really dry, making it impossible to stick cookies together.

If you run into this problem, don't worry — there's a way to fix it. According to Instagram users, the key is to warm up the icing before applying it to the cookies. You can do this by placing the tube or packet of icing in a container of warm (not boiling) water. This will improve the consistency of the icing, making it easier to spread and stick to the cookies.

You can also buy extra icing and piping bags separately. This way, you can ensure there's enough "glue" while enjoying the convenience of pre-baked cookies.