Dabito Teamed Up With Mitzi to Create a Geometric Lighting Collection

Mitzi has teamed up with designer and artist Dabito to create a lighting collection inspired by playful geometric shapes. This is part of the brand's new Tastemakers series, in which Mitzi works with a group of interior designers, artists, and influencers to bring their trend-setting ideas to life.

"I want people to have fun accessorizing their rooms with this collection, like hanging earrings from the ceiling or necklaces on the walls," says Dabito, in a Mitzi Instagram post. "It's a celebration of light and warmth for your home."

To see the collection featuring lighting that doubles as art, click here. We'll also include our favorite pieces below.

