Amazon Has a Hidden Photo Search Feature That Will Save You Money

When we recently found out about Amazon's hidden coupon page, we wondered, "Are there other secret Amazon features that will save us money?" Turns out, the answer is yes. Thanks to @lonefoxhome on TikTok, we just discovered that there is a hidden photo search feature on the free Amazon app that will help you find expensive design pieces for less.

First, @lonefoxhome picks out a $700 West Elm chandelier they like. Then, they save the photo of the lamp on their phone, open the Amazon app, and click on the icon featuring a square with a circle inside on the search bar. This feature allows you to upload a photo so that Amazon can find similar items for less.

After @lonefoxhome uploads a photo of the $700 lamp, they are presented with lamps in the same style for hundreds of dollars less. Plus, the creator also reveals that you can take real-time photos using the Amazon feature, to find cheaper alternatives for items you see while out and about.

We decided to test this feature out ourselves and found that, yes, it does in fact work! We started off with Lulu and Georgia's Sayan Pendant Light, which costs $375. Once we uploaded a photo of the pendant onto the Amazon app, we were presented with the following similar, but cheaper, options:

Next, we tried the cult-favorite CB2 Gwyneth Ivory Boucle Chair, which retails for $999. Though Amazon's finds might not have the exact same fabric, we were impressed by the similar shapes (and the price tags) on the platform:

When we went in search of more affordable versions of Article's $699 Otio Walnut Lounge Chair, the options were spot-on:

Just for fun, we wanted to see if Amazon had anything remotely similar to the trendy Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa. It's worth upwards of $5,000. Of course, we didn't find an exact match, but were impressed with some of the tufted selections:

Lastly, we tried using the feature in real-time with a photo. I clicked on the photo search button, selected the camera tab, and took a photo of my Chef'n Mortar & Pestle, which I bought for $44.99 on Food52. Turns out, the same exact product is available on Amazon for less!

Next time you're looking for a deal, you'll definitely want this secret tool in your pocket.