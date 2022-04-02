This IKEA Storage Hack Includes an Unexpected Coffee Nook

Another day, another IKEA hack for us to ​ooh and aah​ over. This time, we're falling head over heels in love with Instagram user @champagne.chaos's transformation of the IKEA Havsta living room storage series. The best part is that the end result includes a coffee nook that is both cute and unexpected.

The creator started by assembling four of the larger Havsta cabinets along with two of the smaller ones. Then, on the wall where the storage system was going to be placed, the baseboards were removed so the piece could sit flush against the wall. To support the structure, @champagne.chaos screwed plywood strips into the backs of the cabinets, and wood rectangles made of 2x4s on the ceiling and in the middle of the system.

So the trim matches in the middle, the IKEA hacker flipped the top cabinets upside down. They made sure everything was tightly screwed together and then hid their 2x4 boxes with fluted trim. On the side of the cabinet, they added extra trim and then painted the entire system with Magnolia's appropriately named Coffee Nook interior paint.

In a part two video, @champagne.chaos stained a piece of Pole-Wrap a dark walnut color before nailing it onto the back wall of their nook using shelf brackets. Then, a remnant piece of quartz was cut down to size and added to the base of the nook as a countertop. The plywood for the shelves was stained and added to the brackets, and stained 1x2s were added to the front of the shelves along with brass pulls to act as guardrails.

To create a pole for hanging coffee mugs, the creator had to drill through the cabinetry to add a metal rod. This piece was then rubbed and brushed in a gold hue. Lastly, to finish everything off, @champagne.chaos styled the nook with various mugs, bowls, vessels containing coffee beans, and an espresso maker.

When looking at the resulting storage piece that doubles as a coffee nook, you'd never guess that it all started with IKEA's Havsta cabinets.