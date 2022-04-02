Costco's New 48-Plant Gardening Kit Is Being Sold at an Amazing Price

After learning about Costco's succulent three-pack that's being sold at a steal, we've had our eyes peeled for additional plant and garden products available at the retailer. Fortunately, we just came across the Back to the Roots Organic Gardening Starter Kit, which allows anyone to grow a whopping 48 vegetables, fruits, and herbs.

For just $30, the Costco-exclusive item comes with one bag of seed-starting mix, eight organic seed packets, 48 plantable seed-starting pots, eight plant tags, one grow guide, and a free stem-gardening online curriculum. The edible plants included in the kit are basil, mint, cucumber, cilantro, onion, watermelon, tomato, and bell pepper, meaning that each of the eight seed packets contains six seeds.

The best part is that this gardening kit contains 100% organic soil, seeds, and seed-starting pots, so you don't have to worry about any chemicals on your greenery.

If you're interested in picking up this gardening kit at your local store, make sure you reach out to Costco to check for product availability. You can find more of Back to the Root's items at Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

With this kit, creating your own edible garden doesn't seem so intimidating.