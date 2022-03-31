Betty White's Peaceful California Home Is Now for Sale at $8 Million

The late, great Betty White's Carmel, California, home is now on sale for $7.95 million. It's a breathtaking oceanfront property, and just looking at the photos of it, we feel a sense of calm washing over us.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home encompasses 3,621 square feet and sits on 0.28 acres. Inside the three-story abode, you'll find light wood ceilings, exposed white brick, neutral color palettes, windows for plenty of natural light, and absolutely stunning ocean views. Outside, there is a small lush garden, outdoor decks, and easy access to the beach below.

We love knowing that Betty White spent her time in such a peaceful home.

Imagine walking through this garden while listening to the ocean waves:

Maybe if we pool all our money together we could afford to look at this sunset?

"Can this go on the register of National Historic Places?" asked one commenter on a @zillowgonewild post about the home. We second that idea!

Whenever we need a mental break, we'll be imagining ourselves in this home curated by Betty White.