Aldi's New Kettle Corn Comes in Fun Spring Flavors

With Easter less than a month away, the springtime sweet treats are coming at us fast and furious — much to our delight, of course! The beloved grocer Aldi, for instance, is naturally playing its part in this seasonal deliciousness, selling two types of kettle corn with unique flavors you might not expect from the traditional snack.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Instagram user and the self-proclaimed "ORIGINAL Aldi IG fan page" @theamazingaldi recently shared a photo of the Clancy's brand kettle corn varieties, asking their followers which one they would choose. The flavors in question are Kettle Corn with Marshmallow Flavored Drizzle and Carrot Cake Kettle Corn with Cream Cheese Flavored Drizzle. We'll let you marinate on that for a moment. We know it's a lot to process.

Advertisement

The comments section on @theamazingaldi's post popped off with approval, and many users shared their love for both flavors. "The marshmallow one was so fire," states one commenter. "Does carrot cake kettle corn count as a vegetable? Asking for some little friends," one parent quips. "​​Carrot cake one was so good. How did they get that flavor in there?" adds another user. Frankly, we're wondering the exact same thing! It must be some sort of flavor sorcery.

Each four-ounce bag of kettle corn is just $1.99, but they'll only be available while supplies last. Be sure to hop on over to Aldi to get your paws on the yumminess before they're gone.

More 2022 Aldi treats you won’t want to miss: