Dyson's New Headphones Double as an Air Purifier

Dyson just revealed a new air purifier that you can actually wear. Called Dyson Zone, the purifier doubles as a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that deliver clean air to the nose and mouth. This technology was created over the course of six years and involved 500 prototypes.

Within each headphone ear cup, there are compressors that draw in and filter air. This stream is then sent to the wearer's nose and mouth through a visor sculpted over this part of the face. Dyson notes that the visor does not directly touch the face to avoid discomfort, and that the piece was geometrically designed to deliver as much filtered air as possible to the nose and mouth — even in crosswinds. Essentially, the new device gets rid of unwanted air pollution and noise, so that you can listen to your favorite tunes while breathing in fresh air.

Within the Zone's headphones are electrostatic filters that capture 99% of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns, including pollen, bacteria, and dust. There are also potassium-rich carbon filters that catch city gases like nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone.

Interestingly, the shape of Dyson's Zone was inspired by the design of a horse saddle. "Dyson Zone is engineered to distribute weight over the sides of the head, rather than on the top," reads the brand's press release. "A saddle typically curves over the horse's spine distributing the load through contact with the areas left and right of the backbone — a format used for the central cushion on the [Zone's] headband."

Starting in Autumn 2022, the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available online at Dyson.com and in-store at Dyson Demo Stores. As of right now, no price has been announced.

We can't wait to see people wearing these headphones in real life. They make us feel as though the future is truly now.