Castlery's New Collections Will Make Your Space Instantly Cozier

From studio-friendly couches to budget-friendly boucle chairs, Castlery has become one of our favorites in the home space. Now, the brand is offering even more modern finds with the launch of new rug and bedding categories at equally affordable prices.

"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive assortment of home goods for our customers while offering a blend of design, functionality, and quality at a compelling price point. The launch of our rugs and bedding collection is in the same vein," Declan Ee, Castlery co-founder, said in a statement. "Our rugs are handmade for an extended lifespan while our bedding range is made from 100% cotton, a breathable fabric for any environment."

The new rug collection features 10 handmade area rugs and runners ranging from $49 to $529, many of which are low-pile and are perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms. As for the bedding, you can find duvet covers and sheet sets in percale, sateen, and waffle styles. Available in queen and king sizes, prices range from $34 to $229.

Check out our top picks from Castlery's new rug and bedding collections below.

