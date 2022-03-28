There's nothing quite like biting into a slice of homemade cake. The only problem? Cake has a knack for losing moisture, making it dry and crumbly. But luckily, the folks at Milk Bar — a cult-favorite dessert chain — shared a simple way to prevent this.

In a TikTok video, Milk Bar recommends using a "soak." This is basically a liquid that's poured onto a cake after it's been baked and cooled. Any liquid is fair game, but you'll want to choose one that works with your cake's ingredients. Examples include coffee, milk, lemon juice, or liquor.

Depending on the size of your cake, you can spoon the liquid on top or use a squeeze bottle. In either case, it's best to let the cake cool completely before adding a soak. Also, if your cake has multiple layers, you'll need to add a soak to each individual layer. This way, you each and every layer will stay moist.

After you've added the soak, you can frost and decorate your creation as usual. And just like that, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Ideas for cake soaks:

Again, you can use a variety of liquids for moistening a cake. But don't be afraid to experiment! Try combining multiple liquids or adding a sweetener or extract.

Here are some tasty ideas:

Strawberry milk

Chocolate milk

Coffee with lavender syrup

Chai tea

Green tea

Apple cider

Whiskey and honey

Spiced rum

Coconut milk

Sugar water

Something tells us this trick would work well for cupcakes, too.

Other ways to prevent dry cakes:

The following methods can also help keep your cakes moist:

Avoid overmixing the batter

Use room-temperature butter

Measure each ingredient carefully

Follow the steps for mixing

Use the recommended baking pan or dish

Avoid overbaking

Happy baking!