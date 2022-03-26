This M&M's Flavor Tastes Like Pie, and It's Officially Back in Stores

When you love sweets as much as we do, the start of a new season is super exciting. After all, it's when fan-favorite seasonal treats ​finally​ return to shelves. Case in point: Key Lime Pie M&M's are officially back, just in time for spring.

If you're unfamiliar with key lime pie, it's pie that originated in Key West, Florida. It's made with a filling of sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, and the juice of Key limes, a type of lime. The filling is often baked in a graham cracker crust, resulting in wonderfully sweet, tart, and creamy pie.

Needless to say, it makes for an interesting M&M's flavor. The Key Lime Pie M&M's are made with white chocolate, rather than the milk or dark chocolate used in standard versions. They're also coated in three colors: white, pale green, and bright green. This makes them perfect for spring-themed creations like cupcakes and Easter baskets.

"These key lime M&M's are incredible. The white chocolate is so smooth, the taste is such a good key lime [flavor]," raved one reviewer on the M&M's website. "These are so good. I think you [should] keep them on the shelf and not just the Easter season," said another reviewer.

Where to buy Key Lime Pie M&M's:

You can order Key Lime Pie M&M's from the official M&M's website or Amazon. They're also available at Target, Walmart, and via Instacart. However, keep in mind that the availability might vary by location, as different retailers may stock the item at different times.

Other spring M&M's flavors:

If you're not a fan of white chocolate, you're in luck. M&M's has another spring flavor called Milk Chocolate Honey Graham. This version features a "crisp rice center covered in honey graham-flavored milk chocolate and coated in a colorful candy shell." Yum!