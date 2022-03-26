Costco Shoppers Are Raving About This Popular Crunchy Snack

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

Have you ever eaten chips made of ... chicken? Yes, you read that right. According to Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, Costco is currently selling Buffalo-flavored chicken chips by the brand Wilde Protein Chips, and we are super intrigued.

Now, we're not talking about chicken jerky. We're referring to crispy and crunchy chips made of chicken breast. In fact, according to Wilde Protein Chips, they have the texture of traditional potato chips sans actual potatoes. Talk about food sorcery.

The chips are made with 100% all-natural chicken breast, so they're packed with protein. They're also gluten-free, making the snack safe for folks with gluten sensitivities or intolerances.

"They're so good," raved one user on Instagram. "They kind of have the crisp of a Pringle. So yummy!" Meanwhile, a reviewer on the Wilde website shared that the snack reminds them "of kettle cooked chips with a very satisfying crunch." We love to hear it.

The only catch? At the moment, the Wilde Buffalo chicken chips are only sold at Costco warehouses in Arizona, Colorado, San Diego, and New Mexico. Here's to hoping that the product will be available at more locations soon.

In the meantime, you can order the snack from Amazon. Another option is to find a local retailer that sells Wilde products by using the company's store locator tool.

