Marimekko's New Wallpaper Line Is Maximalism at Its Finest

Finnish lifestyle design company Marimekko has teamed up with peel-and-stick wallcoverings company WallPops to create vibrant new wallpaper for maximalist spaces. Featuring four patterns in various color palettes, the bold designs are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their space while making a statement.

Currently priced at $39.99 (normally $49.99) per roll, with each roll measuring 20.8 inches wide and 18 feet long, the new wallpaper collection is joy incarnate. It's almost impossible not to smile when looking at the florals, fruits, and animals (for kid's rooms) created by Marimekko and WallPops.