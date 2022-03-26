Costco's New Succulent 3-Pack Is Being Sold at a Steal

Spring has officially sprung, which means we are all about embracing greenery indoors and outside. After all, we could always use more plants to fawn over, right? That's why we, along with many Costco fans, have got our eyes on the brand's new succulent three-pack, which features three different kinds of 5-inch succulents already planted in ceramic pots.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For $17.99 — or around $6 per plant — you can get Costco's succulent three-pack. Based on what we're seeing in @costbuys's video of the plants, the varieties appear to be echeveria, crassula, and haworthia. They provide all different shades of green with pops of pink and blue, making them perfect for embracing a spring color palette.

Advertisement

Plus, if it turns out that you have a brown thumb, it appears that you can return these plants. "Simply bring the product to any Costco warehouse and our Member Services Team will be happy to assist you," reads the company's website. "It helps if you have the receipt or original product packaging, but it may not be necessary to process your return." Note that some items do need to be returned within 90 days.

Now, who's ready to fall in love with their new green triplets?