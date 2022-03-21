IKEA's New Phone Holder Is Perfectly On-Trend

Thanks to IKEA, you can now have a phone holder that's both functional and fashionable. Called the Pluggland Holder for Mobile Phone, the item features a stylish black and white checkerboard pattern you won't mind looking at whether it's sitting on your desk or among the essentials on your nightstand.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Priced at $3.49, the holder is designed to keep your phone propped up for virtual meetings, typing, and scrolling through your favorite apps. Plus, Pluggland was built so that your phone can be charged while it's resting on the holder. And since it measures 4 inches by 6 inches by 3 ¼ inches, the phone rest won't take up a ton of space.

Advertisement

To keep Pluggland clean, all you have to do is wipe it with a dry cloth.

Other IKEA Pluggland items:

In addition to the above phone holder, IKEA is also offering these items in the new Pluggland line: