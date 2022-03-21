This Clever Trick Will Clean Your Dusty Vents in Minutes

Image Credit: tab1962/iStock/GettyImages

Do you feel like you're always at odds with dust? Yeah, us too. Dust, after all, has a knack for accumulating ​everywhere​. This is especially frustrating when it comes to vents, including those in your home and car. But before you start cleaning said vents with a towel or sponge, you might want to try this genius trick.

In a recent Instagram video, user @byjillee showed us how to quickly clean car vents. All you need to do is dampen a small foam brush with cleaning solution or water, then swipe it through the slats of the vents. You should be able to do this with ease, as the size and shape of the brush is perfect for this purpose.

Once the brush is covered in dust, wipe it off or rinse it under water. Repeat the process until all of your vents are free of dust, gunk, and debris. Before you know it, you'll have clean and dust-free vents.

What's more, this trick also works for air vents in your home. The same goes if you have a cabinet with slats. Honestly, who knew a humble foam brush could be so useful for cleaning?

Regardless of how you use this hack, make sure the brush is damp. Otherwise, the dust will simply disperse into the air or fall onto the floor, which will do more harm than good. You can dampen the brush with water or cleaning solution, but if you choose the latter, make sure it's safe for the surface you're cleaning.

Where do you buy foam brushes?

Foam brushes, also called sponge brushes, are available at craft stores, hardware stores, and dollar stores. They're available in a wide range of sizes, but a 1-inch brush should be ideal for this hack. Most retailers offer them for less then one dollar.