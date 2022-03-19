Orange Juice Espresso Is a Thing, and We Have Questions

If you love coffee, you've likely had your fair share of espresso drinks. We're talking creamy lattes, sweet mochas, and tasty cappuccinos. But have you ever had espresso with ​orange juice​? If not, prepare to be amazed ... or confused.

A brief backstory: The combo is currently going viral on TikTok, where the hash tag #orangejuiceespresso has more than 503 million views and counting. But as with many seemingly "new" food trends, it's actually existed for a while. Espresso with orange juice is a classic pairing in certain parts of the world, including Central America and Eastern Europe.

You can also find the drink in some cafes in the United States, where it's often called a "sunrise" or something of the sort. Yet, for whatever reason, the drink has become ​super​ trendy in the last few weeks.

So, why do people pair espresso with orange juice? According to fans of the beverage, the orange juice reduces the bitterness of the espresso. It's also said to be extremely refreshing and surprisingly tasty. Additionally, on Reddit, one user noted that orange and chocolate go well together — so it might be the same deal for orange and coffee. It's a great point, TBH.

However, if you're sensitive to acidic drinks, you might want to approach the drink with caution. This is especially true if you haven't eaten yet. Orange juice and coffee are acidic on their own, so mixing them together might be too much for an empty stomach.

If you're curious about the combo but want to reduce the acidity, try squeezing a fresh orange wedge into your espresso or cold brew. You can also just use a few drops of orange extract for a caffeinated citrus beverage.

How to make orange juice espresso:

Orange juice espresso is easy to make at home. Add ice to a glass, fill it with orange juice until it's about 2/3 full, then add one espresso. You can also garnish the drink with an orange slice, if you'd like.