This New Trader Joe's Dessert Tastes Like a Trendy Drink

Is there anything better than a glass of cold bubble tea? Probably not. But if anything were to rival the drink, it would be a dessert inspired by it. So, when we found out Trader Joe's is offering a black tea and boba non-dairy ice cream, we couldn't contain our excitement.

The frozen dessert is made with a base of coconut milk, so you can be sure that it's creamy AF. It also contains ingredients like chewy tapioca pearls, bold Assam black tea, and sweet brown sugar. The result is a cold, mouthwatering vegan (and gluten-free) ice cream that will seriously satisfy your taste buds.

But how does it taste? According to one Instagram user, the flavor is similar to Thai tea. On Reddit, one shopper said, "It has a strong tea flavor and the boba is nice and chewy, very similar to a fresh boba tea. It's not as sweet as brown sugar boba bars." They also gave it a "10 out of 10" rating, which is always a great sign.

If you're a fan of coconut-based or tea-flavored ice creams, something tells us you'll adore this item. You can find it in the freezer section of your local Trader Joe's. According to the Trader Joe's website, it costs $4.49, though the exact price might vary by location.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

The cult-favorite grocery store recently released peanut butter cocoa marshmallows. The treat consists of cocoa marshmallows coated in peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate. We're just drooling thinking of these marshmallows in a cup of hot cocoa or coffee.

If savory treats are more your style, pick up a bag of sour cream and onion flavored rings. They're essentially crispy lentil and rice snacks tossed in a delicious seasoning. Potato chips, who?