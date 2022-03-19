This Unique Popcorn Flavor Is Dividing Costco Fans

Image Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images News/GettyImages

From boba ice pops to seasonal baked goods, Costco is known for offering a wide variety of fan-favorite products. But sometimes, the warehouse sells an item that divides its loyal members. One such example is strawberries and cream popcorn, which is now in stock at Costco.

Instagram user @costcodoesitagain recently shared a photo of the treat. It's produced by Popcornopolis, a brand that specializes in gourmet popcorn. According to the Costco website, it's described as "crispy kettle corn with the luscious flavor of strawberries and topped with vanilla icing." It's also made with non-GMO corn and free of gluten, trans fat, and high-fructose corn syrup.

It goes without saying that it's an unconventional popcorn flavor. So, it's no surprise that Costco members have mixed feelings about the treat. For example, some folks were all about it. "They taste like strawberry shortcake but has a bit of buttery goodness to it. I like it," commented one user on Instagram. Others were intrigued by the popcorn, noting that "it looks delicious."

Meanwhile, several shoppers thought the popcorn was "icky" and "gross." Another Costco member said that they didn't like them, comparing the popcorn to Sour Patch candy. (Of course, if you happen to like said candy, this might be ideal — but it's worth considering either way.)

Personally, we're eager to try the flavor. The crunchy texture and neutral taste of popcorn is an excellent canvas for unique ingredients, so we'll definitely be adding this item to our shopping lists.

According to @costcodoesitagain, one 24-ounce bag costs $7.49. You can call your local warehouse beforehand to see if the item is in stock. Otherwise, the popcorn is also available in packs of three for $29.99 on the Costco website.

Other Popcornopolis products at Costco:

If strawberries and cream isn't your thing, you might want to stop by Costco anyway. The warehouse offers several types of gourmet popcorn by Popcornopolis.

One option is the brand's Zebra Popcorn, which features a caramel coating and stripes of white and dark chocolate. There's also the new Popcornopolis Easter Spring Tin, which contains 3.5 gallons (!!) of gourmet popcorn. The flavors included are Zebra, caramel corn, and cheddar cheese.