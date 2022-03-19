Aldi Fans Are All About These New Hummus Flavors

Hummus is one of the all-time great snack staples. Its origins lie in Mediterranean cuisine, but the spread is globally beloved. The chickpea-based paste is healthy and hardy, and the perfect dipping companion for veggies, chips, and, of course, pita bread. What's not to love?

Now, hummus heads everywhere have something to celebrate, as the popular grocery store Aldi is revving up its hummus offerings with three new flavors: Garlic Dill, Dill Pickle, and Caramelized Onion. Oh, the savory goodness!

Thanks to a recent Instagram post from user @aldifavoritefinds, we've seen photos of these new hummus flavors up close and have already scribbled their names onto our grocery lists. The only question is: Which flavor does one go for? Dill Pickle is @aldifavoritefinds's favorite, but the consensus in the comments on the post seems to be that the Garlic Dill takes the cake (er, pita bread?).

At just $1.95 a pop, there's really no need to rank the flavors — just get them all and experiment.

