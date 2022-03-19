Costco Shoppers Cant Get Enough of These New Pretzel Clusters

When it comes to flavor pairings, there isn't much more of a match made in heaven than salty and sweet. The snack professionals over at Costco understand that full well, having recently started stocking Snappers Caramel and Pretzel Clusters.
Costco connoisseur @costcobuys was sure to spread this important news to the masses, sharing a video of the yummy treat that definitely activated more than one snacker's sweet tooth. The clusters are composed of dark chocolate, sea salt, and caramel, all in one dangerously yummy bundle. "Do not buy. You'll quickly become addicted," cautions one user in a comment on @costcobuys's post.
Another commenter demands Snappers release a milk chocolate version, which it turns out they already have! Costco is only selling the dark chocolate kind for now, though. The milk chocolate flavor can be purchased on Amazon for $8.96, but only in six-ounce packages (the dark chocolate one at Costco is 30 ounces for $12.99).
As if these pretzel clusters couldn't get any more enticing, they're also free of preservatives and artificial flavors, so you know you're enjoying high-quality deliciousness. Snappers's parent brand, Edward Marc, was founded over 100 years ago by four chocolatiers, and clearly they've got this whole chocolate thing down pat. They even declare on their site that Snappers are the "original caramel and pretzel cluster."
Costco offers each bag of Snappers for $12.99, but let's be honest: We'd pay just about any price.