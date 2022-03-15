The Top Chores Americans Do While Working From Home

In addition to making jobs more accessible, working from home can also allow people to spend more time focusing on their home lives. Between lunch breaks and time that would otherwise be spent commuting, a lot of chores can be done. In fact, according to a February 2022 Lombardo Home survey featuring 1,000 Americans ages 18 to 79, almost two in five people who work from home said that they complete household chores during the workday.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While 24% of respondents revealed that they spend about 30 minutes of their workday on chores, a surprising 29% of people admitted to doing housework during work calls. Now, you're probably wondering exactly which chores Americans are accomplishing during the workday. In first place, we have washing the dishes, with 58% of American adults saying they're most likely to grab their sponge while working.

Advertisement

Following washing the dishes, we have doing laundry (54%), preparing meals and cooking (45%), organizing and picking up clutter (44%), taking out the trash (37%), and cleaning the kitchen (35%). Interestingly, "feeding pets" is next on the list at 33%, but this feels like less of a chore and more of a requirement for keeping your furry friends alive.

Advertisement

While this survey does specify that some people are doing chores during work calls (what amazing multitasking skills), it does not include other specifics. For instance: How many people are doing this housework during their lunch breaks? Are these people still getting all of their work done ​while​ also doing chores? Also, what types of jobs do these people have? Some occupations may allow for more breaks and multitasking than others.

While we still have some questions about this survey, one thing is for sure: If you ever wonder what your coworkers are doing during their breaks, it probably involves keeping their homes clean.