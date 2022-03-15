Nespresso's New Mugs Support LGBTQ+ Youth Experiencing Homelessness

If you're a coffee or tea drinker, chances are you have quite a few mugs on your shelf already. But trust us, you're going to want to make room for one (or two or three) more.

Nespresso just launched a limited-edition collection of three mugs and saucers designed in collaboration with New York–based artist Justin Teodoro and the non-profit Ali Forney Center (AFC). The latter is the country's largest organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness by providing meals, medical and mental health services, and shelter for nearly 2,000 people each year.

The mugs feature Teodoro's colorful illustrations depicting themes of love, family, and home, and the collection is titled, "The Things We Hold." For each mug created, Nespresso will donate $24 to AFC for a total of $500,000.

"This is truly an act of compassion and love in the name of corporate social responsibility that demonstrates for hundreds of thousands of [LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness] that they are valued and loved," Alex Roque, president and executive director of the AFC, said in a statement. "This is very important because so many of our youths are devastated by family rejection and being thrown out into the streets simply because of who they are."

Teodoro also designed a mural for the AFC's headquarters and a window painting for the Nespresso boutique, both located in New York City.

"The mugs that I've designed, along with the mural that is on display at the Ali Forney Center and the future Nespresso boutique window honoring the Ali Forney Center all symbolize a more welcoming world that is filled with unconditional love," Teodoro said in a statement.

The mug and saucer pairs are sold individually for $24, or you can purchase the full set of three for $64 on Nespresso's site here.