This $733k For-Sale Illinois Home Is a Living Funhouse Nightmare

If you've ever been inside a carnival funhouse — or have seen movies like ​Us​ or ​It: Chapter 2 —​ then you know exactly how terrifying a mirrored space can be. However, it would seem that someone in Oak Brook, Illinois, does not feel the same way.

Thanks to the Instagram account @zillowgonewild, we discovered a four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home that's a living 4,256-square-foot funhouse nightmare. What we mean is that, from the kitchen to the bathrooms, bedrooms, and nursery, the home is covered in mirrors. There are mirrored walls and cabinets, along with a reflective bed frame and even a dishwasher that doubles as a looking glass.

Honestly, we've never seen anything quite like it, and just staring at the photos, we're left confused.

We're lost just looking at this bathroom:

This is a ​Through the Looking-Glass​ situation just waiting to happen:

The mirrored bed frame:

You can certainly look at yourself from ​all​ angles with this vanity:

Now, we're going to go rest our eyes for a bit. And hope that this $733,000 home doesn't end up as the setting in our nightmares.