This Easy Hack Will Make Your Beeswax Wraps Sticky Again

A sustainable home simply isn't complete without beeswax wraps. As an alternative to plastic wrap, beeswax wraps are essentially pieces of fabric coated in beeswax. This gives the fabric a sticky surface, allowing you to cover items like veggies and bowls without producing waste.

The only catch? Beeswax wraps don't last forever. Over time, the waxy surface will naturally crack and break. As a result, the wrap will become less sticky, ultimately making it less effective.

Fortunately, thanks to a hack by TikTok user @newlifestyle, it's possible to revive old beeswax wraps and make them sticky again. Simply lay a towel on your counter, followed by parchment paper and beeswax wrap, in that order. The paper should be slightly bigger than your beeswax wrap.

Next, sprinkle a few beeswax pellets on the wrap. You can find beeswax pellets at craft stores, apothecaries, or package-free refill stores. Alternatively, you can grate a bar of beeswax.

Place a second piece of parchment paper on top, then briefly swipe an iron across the entire surface. The beeswax will quickly melt. Once that happens, carefully separate the layers and let the wrap dry. Done and done.

According to @newlifestyle, this hack will let you get a few more months out of the wrap. Otherwise, you can use it to wrap gifts or open jars.

Other ways to revive beeswax wraps:

No iron? No problem. Personally, we like to refresh our wraps in the oven.

To use this method, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, then place the beeswax wraps on a metal baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle beeswax pellets on top, then pop everything in the oven for about 10 minutes, or until the beeswax is fully melted.

This technique is ideal for refreshing many beeswax wraps at once. However, if you just need to revive one or two wraps, the iron method is perfect.