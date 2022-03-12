Trader Joe's Just Brought Back a Beloved Home Product

Spring is so close that we can smell it in the air. And if you live near a Trader Joe's, you can smell it in your bathroom too. According to Reddit user @mrs_traderjoes, the retailer recently brought back its popular seasonal foaming hand soaps, just in time for spring.

The scents include Sweet Basil and Botanical Bounty, the latter of which contains ingredients like chamomile extract and lavender. Both soaps are also made with aloe vera leaf extract and free of parabens and dyes.

On Reddit, Trader Joe's shoppers were stoked for the comeback. "The basil hand soap smells so good!" said one user. "I wish they'd make a candle [with] the same scent." Honestly, we're loving this idea.

As for the Botanical Bounty scent? "It's amazing, I love the smell. I'm picky about floral scents too," commented one shopper on Reddit. Another person described it as "so good."

What's more, at just $2.99 per bottle, these limited-edition hand soaps are a steal. But as with all seasonal products at Trader Joe's, these scents won't be around forever — so you may want to stock up before they sell out.

To find the nearest Trader Joe's near you, use the brand's store locator tool. You can typically find hand soaps in the health and beauty section of Trader Joe's.

