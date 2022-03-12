IKEA Released a New Item That Will Keep Your Bed Cool All Year

Image Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/GettyImages

If you live in a climate that gets super hot summers, you know what it's like to sleep in a warm and stuffy room. The same goes if you rent an apartment with a landlord-controlled thermostat. Both situations can make it difficult to get comfortable, let alone actually fall asleep.

Fortunately, IKEA has a solution for your bedtime woes. The brand recently released the Rexbegonia cooling pad, which is designed to be placed on your mattress or wrapped around a pillow. The pad measures 32 by 32 inches and costs $14.99.

You can also boost the pad's cooling effect by folding it up, placing it in a reusable zip-lock bag, and putting in the refrigerator. Needless to say, we can see this being a gamechanger during the humid summer months.

The pad's material is designed to absorb moisture, further enhancing its cooling properties. According to the IKEA website, the outer fabric is made of 90% nylon and 10% elastane, while the filling is 70% recycled polyester and 30% viscose. The back fabric is 100% polyester.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to cool your sleeping environment, this item might be just what you need. After all, it's a heck of a lot cheaper than cranking up the air conditioner.

To learn more about the new Rexbegonia cooling pad, visit the IKEA website.

Using a cooling pad is just one method for beating the heat. You can also place ice packs on your pulse points (think: your wrists and the back of your knees) before hitting the hay. Drinking cold water and limiting alcohol will help as well.