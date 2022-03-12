This Cult-Favorite Sauce Is on Sale at Costco

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages

There's no doubt that Costco is a goldmine for stellar steals and deals. So, when the warehouse offers even ​more​ discounts, we can't help but contain our excitement. This is especially true when it comes to popular pantry staples like Rao's Homemade marinara sauce, which is currently on sale at Costco.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The regular price is $10.99 for two 28-ounce jars. Costco is currently selling the duo for $2.80 off, bringing that price down to $8.19. This equals out to about four bucks a jar, so it's an excellent deal.

Not convinced? Consider this: One 24-ounce jar of Rao's marinara sauce generally costs between $6-$8 in most grocery stores. For example, it's available for about $6 on at Walmart. And that's for ​less​ sauce per jar!

To make this deal even sweeter, Rao's is known for producing high-quality sauces made with all-natural ingredients. That said, it's no surprise that Costco shoppers are stoked about the offering.

"This is one of my Costco staples," said one user on Instagram, adding that they get regularly buy the product even when it's not on sale. Another shopper commented that it tastes fresher than other sauces, too.

If you're a fan of Rao's products or marinara sauce in general, now is a great time to stock up. However, the discount is only available in stores until April 3, so you'll have to make a trip to your local warehouse. There's also a limit of five purchases per customer.

You can also call Costco to check if the product is in stock.

What else is on sale at Costco?

According to the Costco website, the retailer is offering the following discounts:

$3 off Sanders Dark or Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$4 Wonderful Salt & Pepper Pistachios

$2.10 Post Honey Bunches of Oats

$4.80 Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

These savings are also valid until April 3.