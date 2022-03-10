Costco's New Website Feature Makes Locating In-Store Items Way Easier

Attention, Costco shoppers: The Costco website will soon add a new feature that allows you to easily locate your favorite items in nearby stores. According to Eat This, Not That!, during a March earnings call, Richard Galanti, Costco's chief financial officer, revealed that shoppers will be able to check warehouse product availability online.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In the past, Costco fans would have to call nearby stores to make sure a certain item was in stock. With this new change — which is scheduled to happen this month — people will now be able to see exactly what products are where.

Plus, this new website update will also include Instacart information. While no specific details were given about what this Instacart addition will look like, other sites utilize the platform to show shoppers if certain items are available for pickup or delivery.

As of right now, Costco's website only features online-exclusive products — not all of the items sold in stores are listed on the website. It will be interesting to see whether this changes with the new update. Perhaps we will soon be able to shop our local warehouse's entire stock all from the comfort of our computers? Fingers crossed.