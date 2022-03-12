Oreo's New Flavor Was Inspired by an Iconic Coffee Drink

When it comes to cookies, it just doesn't get much more classic than Oreos. Whether you're a Double Stuf fan or you opt for the cookie-to-filling ratio of the original, Oreos are a timeless delight that are perfect just the way they are.

Despite this reputation, the cookie conglomerate is always mixing things up, having released limited-edition flavors over the past few months. To celebrate Oreo's 110th birthday on March 6, the brand unveiled a Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor, which included rainbow sprinkles inside as well as on top of the cookie. What can you say? They're professionals!

Now, Oreo has announced its next limited-edition remix hitting grocery stores in April: Mocha Caramel Latte.

Coffee and cookies are already a tried and true pairing, so this new flavor feels like a worthy experiment. Mocha Caramel Latte feels specifically engineered for dipping in your morning cup of joe, featuring two interior layers of mocha latte and caramel cream sandwiched between two classic Oreo cookies. We're putting a fresh pot on right now.

In comparison to some of Oreo's past limited-edition flavors — which include out-there iterations such as root beer float, key lime pie, and Swedish Fish — Mocha Caramel Latte seems fairly safe and definitely worth tossing in your cart during your next late-night emergency snack expedition.