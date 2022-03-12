This New IKEA Tray Will Keep Rude Insects off Your Food

Spring is just around the corner, which means we're inching closer to a full season of outdoor entertaining — whether that involves pool parties and picnics or a simple meal on your patio. Of course, that also means we're approaching the time when we have to worry about pesky insects enjoying our food.

IKEA is here to save the day with its new Anledning tray and folding screen, which are designed to protect your carefully crafted menu items from an invasion of flies. The tray and frame are made from bamboo, while the netting is made from acrylic.

"By using a fast-growing, renewable material like bamboo in this product, we avoid using fossil or finite materials," says IKEA in the product description. (IKEA has pretty lofty goals to become a completely circular company — meaning that all products would be made of recycled or renewable materials that are sourced in responsible ways — by 2030.)

While the tray cover is designed to fit the 14-inch-by-12-inch tray perfectly, it's actually removable and can be used with other trays or plates, too, making this a versatile investment. By the same token, you can also use the tray alone — like when you're indoors and (hopefully) don't need to protect your food from bugs.

So if you're ready to up your al fresco dining game, head to IKEA to pick up the Anledning tray with the bug-protection screen. It retails for $19.99 and is available both online and in stores nationwide.