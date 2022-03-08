IKEA's New Chopping Board Is Designed for Meal Prep

If you've never tried meal-prepping before, it can seem intimidating. Constructing multiple meals in advance? Sounds like a lot of work! Fortunately, IKEA just came out with the Stolthet Chopping Board, a kitchen item specifically designed to make meal prep easier and more efficient.
What makes this chopping board special? Instead of being designed to lie flat on a surface, Stolthet has two legs that raise the board off the counter. This allows you to place containers under the board, so you can easily slide whatever you're chopping into a vessel for easy storage. The best part is that it's all hands-free!
"When I designed the Stolthet chopping board, I wanted to find a smart way to cut, chop, and organize cooking ingredients," says designer Friso Wiersma in the product description. "Chefs use 'mise en place', everything in place — a method that works in home kitchens too. I came up with the idea of raising the cutting board to be able to slide IKEA 365+ lunch boxes under it and use the work surface efficiently. And Stolthet is of course great to serve from too!"
Priced at $9.99, the IKEA chopping board is made of bamboo and measures 13 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches. Once you're done using the board, hand-wash it clean. Occasionally, you will want to treat the board with vegetable oil to keep it in great shape.
Time to meal-prep like a champ.