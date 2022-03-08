IKEA's New Chopping Board Is Designed for Meal Prep

If you've never tried meal-prepping before, it can seem intimidating. Constructing multiple meals in advance? Sounds like a lot of work! Fortunately, IKEA just came out with the Stolthet Chopping Board, a kitchen item specifically designed to make meal prep easier and more efficient.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What makes this chopping board special? Instead of being designed to lie flat on a surface, Stolthet has two legs that raise the board off the counter. This allows you to place containers under the board, so you can easily slide whatever you're chopping into a vessel for easy storage. The best part is that it's all hands-free!

"When I designed the Stolthet chopping board, I wanted to find a smart way to cut, chop, and organize cooking ingredients," says designer Friso Wiersma in the product description. "Chefs use 'mise en place', everything in place — a method that works in home kitchens too. I came up with the idea of raising the cutting board to be able to slide IKEA 365+ lunch boxes under it and use the work surface efficiently. And Stolthet is of course great to serve from too!"

Priced at $9.99, the IKEA chopping board is made of bamboo and measures 13 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches. Once you're done using the board, hand-wash it clean. Occasionally, you will want to treat the board with vegetable oil to keep it in great shape.

Time to meal-prep like a champ.