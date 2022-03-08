3 Major Spring Trends From Urban Outfitters' New Home Collections

Urban Outfitters is ushering in spring with the release of its newest furniture collections, featuring pieces from this season's biggest trends: the Y2K aesthetic, organic modernism, and bringing outdoor elements in. Whether you're looking for a single piece to shake your space's winter funk or planning for a room overhaul, Urban's newest, often bright, and vintage-inspired collections can help you upgrade your space. To help you shop their latest drop, we're exploring each trend — My Space, Organic Interior, and Inside Out — to find the perfect items for your space.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Y2K is back, both in fashion and interior design. And while we may be hesitant to throw our low-rise jeans on anytime soon, we do plan to incorporate the throwback design styles into our space. This collection features bright colors and playful designs, reminding us of the best of the early 2000s.

Our picks:

This organic modern collection features muted colors with fluid designs. Each piece is visually compelling, filled with twists and turns that don't overwhelm the eye thanks to its natural palette and organic textures.

Advertisement

Our picks:

Nothing helps us get over our winter slump quite like blooming plants and a moment in the sun — Inside Out allows us to take the comfort of the outdoors inside. This collection features natural elements, like rattan, and sunny colors that pair well with golden hours and your growing monsteras.

Advertisement

Our Picks: