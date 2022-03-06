8 Best Finds From IKEA's New Arrivals

By Kirsten Nunez March 6, 2022
Whether you're planning a renovation or craving a refresh, you can always count on IKEA. The beloved retailer, after all, is constantly rolling out new home items that are equal parts affordable and practical.

Ahead, discover our top picks from IKEA's new arrivals. Happy shopping!

1. Labbsal Basket, $19.99

Thanks to the natural material of this storage basket, you'll have no problem organizing in style. It's the perfect home for items like toilet paper, records, and knick-knacks — just to name a few.

2. Ingabritta Throw, $24.99

Honestly, you can never have too many knitted blankets. This new offering is an excellent example, as it's both budget-friendly and cozy. The best part? It's available in six attractive colors.

3. Krallig Basket, $9.99

Speaking of blankets, you're going to need something to store them in. Consider this earthy braided basket made of seagrass, a grass-like plant that grows underwater.

4. Brimnes Daybed Frame, $299

If you live in a small space, multi-functional furniture is a must. This new daybed frame, for example, serves as a sofa, dresser, ​and​ guest bed.

5. Eldberget Swivel Chair, $58.98

Now, we love a good swivel chair ... but often, they're super uncomfortable. The exception is this IKEA number, which comes with a built-in seat pad.

6. Uppdatera Storage Box, $12.99

If you're the crafty type, this light bamboo box is the ultimate canvas. Simply add a wash of paint or stain to make it your own. Or, use it as is for a natural minimalist look.

7. Smedstorp Sofa, $799

Between the wooden peg legs and velvet-like fabric, this sofa is a retro lover's dream come true. Try dressing it up with bright pillows and blankets for a pop of color.

8. Kylnnon Plant Pot, $25

Warm up your home with a woven bamboo plant pot. It's even made with leftover materials, making it a wonderfully sustainable piece.

