8 Best Finds From IKEA's New Arrivals

Whether you're planning a renovation or craving a refresh, you can always count on IKEA. The beloved retailer, after all, is constantly rolling out new home items that are equal parts affordable and practical.

Ahead, discover our top picks from IKEA's new arrivals. Happy shopping!

Thanks to the natural material of this storage basket, you'll have no problem organizing in style. It's the perfect home for items like toilet paper, records, and knick-knacks — just to name a few.

Honestly, you can never have too many knitted blankets. This new offering is an excellent example, as it's both budget-friendly and cozy. The best part? It's available in six attractive colors.

Speaking of blankets, you're going to need something to store them in. Consider this earthy braided basket made of seagrass, a grass-like plant that grows underwater.

If you live in a small space, multi-functional furniture is a must. This new daybed frame, for example, serves as a sofa, dresser, ​and​ guest bed.

Now, we love a good swivel chair ... but often, they're super uncomfortable. The exception is this IKEA number, which comes with a built-in seat pad.

If you're the crafty type, this light bamboo box is the ultimate canvas. Simply add a wash of paint or stain to make it your own. Or, use it as is for a natural minimalist look.

Between the wooden peg legs and velvet-like fabric, this sofa is a retro lover's dream come true. Try dressing it up with bright pillows and blankets for a pop of color.

Warm up your home with a woven bamboo plant pot. It's even made with leftover materials, making it a wonderfully sustainable piece.