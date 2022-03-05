Costco Re-Released This Popular Nutty Treat

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

Well, 2022 is off to an excellent start — in terms of delicious treats, at least. Costco recently re-released its popular Kirkland Signature macadamia clusters, and shoppers are rejoicing.

And for good reason, too. The crunchy clusters are made of macadamia nuts and salted caramel encased in sweet milk chocolate. One tub also contains two pounds of goodness and costs just $14.99.

What's more, shoppers say its an ideal substitute for certain products by Sanders, a brand known for its chocolate and caramel goodies. This includes Sanders Pecan Caramel Clusters, which are made of milk chocolate, caramel, and pecans.

For example, one person on Reddit shared that they bought the Kirkland Signature macadamia clusters because Costco didn't have Sanders clusters or caramels. The verdict? "These are good and I'd repurchase if [Costco still doesn't] have Sanders available," they said.

"I haven't seen these in months," commented another Reddit user. "I prefer these over the Sander's caramels." On Instagram, one shopper said that the macadamia clusters are their favorite candy from Costco, adding that they're "not too chewy" and have "just enough chocolate."

It's worth noting that these nutty clusters seem to come and go from certain Costco warehouses. So, if you're able to find them at your store, be sure to grab a tub or two. You can call your local Costco to check if the item is in stock.

How to make macadamia chocolate clusters:

If you're unable to find the clusters, you're in luck. It's totally possible to make them at home. Try Knead Some Sweets' recipe for salted caramel macadamia cups, which call for a simple homemade caramel sauce and roasted salted macadamia nuts. (You can also use unsalted macadamia nuts, if you prefer.)

Want to skip the dairy? Check out this recipe for vegan dark chocolate caramel macadamia nut clusters by Eva Minette.