People Are Paying for Empty Airbnbs in Ukraine

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. Exactly one week later, the United Nation's high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, tweeted, "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries." People are working to help Ukrainians in many ways, and one such way is through Airbnb.

According to Designboom, people have started booking Airbnb rentals with no plans of actually staying in the residences. This is being used as a method of providing monetary assistance directly to Ukrainians. "Just booked a [Kyiv] AirBnb for 1 week, simply as a means of getting money directly into the hands of [Kyiv] residents," wrote Twitter user @DiMaggio.eth. "It's really cheap and can make a small difference right now." Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, has been the site of Russian missile and rocket attacks.

Following user @DiMaggio.eth's tweet, many began requesting that Airbnb waive its booking fees in the Ukraine. According to Today, Airbnb obliged and has removed all service fees in the Ukraine, which means that Airbnb owners will receive the entirety of the booking funds.

In addition to waiving fees, on February 28, Airbnb announced that it would "offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine." Anyone interested in supporting the initiative can host a refugee or donate to support the cause at the following link: airbnb.org/help-ukraine.

If you're looking for other ways to help Ukraine, PBS NewsHour has compiled a list of resources.